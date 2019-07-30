On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
For some, they grew up with it but for others, they are trying to fit it into their world. It is not uncommon for organisations to change what they do based on it and Rereata Makiha (Te Mahurehure, Te Arawa) has made it his mission to ensure it doesn't get lost. Reporter Leah Tebbutt speaks to Makiha about his passions, the evolution and the lessons we can take from the Maramataka (Māori lunar calendar).
A knowledge that spans back 1500 years and has led Māori to be the indigenous people of Aotearoa was soon to be lost.
Or at leastthat was the fear of Maramataka expert Rereata Makiha (Te Mahurehure, Te Arawa) in 2010 when he, along with others, decided it was time to do something about it.
The Maramataka or Māori lunar calendar, has no months, just periods or ngā wā o te tau and today the Maramataka has been aligned with the Gregorian calendar to fit into a modern time.
For Makiha, he grew up with the traditional calendar as a child but didn't understand it until later on and just understood the elders knew exactly when the fish or the eels would run through the water.
"We thought about our mokopuna and we suddenly realised that if we didn't go back teaching then this was all going to become lost.
"The idea is to bring it back as a curriculum in our kura. It's for future generations."
It can be hard to live the Maramataka entirely because of the Gregorian calendar and the commitments people now have, but Makiha said kura, sports teams and organisations were starting to recognise the effect the Maramataka had.
"People's behaviour has always been affected with the changing moon phases and we see that in the work we do.
"You can learn when the best days are to do things and when not based on the energy flows. It [the maramataka] teaches you there's a day to take a break. There are days to be loud and days to be quiet."