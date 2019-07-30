For some, they grew up with it but for others, they are trying to fit it into their world. It is not uncommon for organisations to change what they do based on it and Rereata Makiha (Te Mahurehure, Te Arawa) has made it his mission to ensure it doesn't get lost. Reporter Leah Tebbutt speaks to Makiha about his passions, the evolution and the lessons we can take from the Maramataka (Māori lunar calendar).

A knowledge that spans back 1500 years and has led Māori to be the indigenous people of Aotearoa was soon to be lost.

Or at least

