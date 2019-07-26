This year marks 60 years since the original Hastings War Memorial Library was opened.

James Boyle was an early Hastings landowner who had leased then purchased one of the 100-acre (40ha) blocks from Thomas Tanner's large Riverslea Estate in the early 1870s after Tanner got into financial difficulty.

As Hastings, unlike Napier, was not a government town, but the result of private individuals subdividing their land, any provision for public areas was made by benefactors.

Therefore, James Boyle reserved a quarter acre section in Market Street South, between Eastbourne and Heretaunga Streets for an athenaeum/library.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Michael Fowler
Michael Fowler

Captain William Russell took up

Related articles: