A DOG'S LIFE

I am helping a woman write a play. Or rather I am trying not to not help her, if that makes sense, which it may not.

I am not a playwright. I have written a few scripts for a local theatre - kids' shows, monologues, a circus extravaganza - but only because we needed something. None of them will swim down the gutter of time. Nevertheless the same fundamentals apply to all forms of writing and it's nice to try to help someone else go about it.

She wrote a few pages on a whim one evening and was surprised

