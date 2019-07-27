Dancing in front of 2000 people is a bit of a change for these two outdoors types. But on August 10 they will strip from their hi-vis and slip into their dance costumes for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. But even if they trip and fall they would still be living life to the fullest. Leah Tebbutt reports.

After 13 weeks in dance practices, one question lingers: What is more comfortable? Dancing shoes or running shoes?

Pam Turner will tell you straight.

"I definitely feel more confident in my running shoes."

And the same goes for her dance partner Heinz Fitt

