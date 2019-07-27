Dancing in front of 2000 people is a bit of a change for these two outdoors types. But on August 10 they will strip from their hi-vis and slip into their dance costumes for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. But even if they trip and fall they would still be living life to the fullest. Leah Tebbutt reports.

After 13 weeks in dance practices, one question lingers: What is more comfortable? Dancing shoes or running shoes?

Pam Turner will tell you straight.

"I definitely feel more confident in my running shoes."

And the same goes for her dance partner Heinz Fitt who has been an avid biker since he can remember.

But the pair decided it was time to leap out of their comfort zone, or in this case comfort shoes, and take life by the reins for this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice on August 10.

The pair is one of 10 teams made up of 20 locals with no dance experience learning routines for the charity's biggest annual fundraiser.

As a director of House of Travel, Turner is both the sponsor and the dancer and while it may be hard, she said the work of Hospice nurses keeps her going.

"It's about putting back into the community and helping it at the grassroots level," she said.

"Always, in anything in life, you have to surround yourself with positive people and I do that in my running and I do that in my office environment but it has happened for us in this journey as well.

"And that gives you the momentum to keep moving forward."

But what also helps is a good level of fitness.

"You are on your feet for a long period of time. It's just practice, practice, practice."

As the night draws closer there is a feeling these two want just a little bit more time but it has nothing to do with Turner's recurring dream where she falls over in front of everybody.

It's the fact that after August 10 the journey will be over and their regular life will continue.

But even when the dust settles, it's the lessons that will remain, Turner said.

"I've learnt if the opportunity knocks, open the door. It's about living life to the fullest and treasuring every moment."

Fett agrees. "I've learnt to never say no."

He initially thought he knew how to dance but after meeting the professional dance tutors he realised this was not the case.

"I'm still trying to work out where left and right is."

When Hospice first asked Fett to be a dancer, he told them he needed 24 hours to mull it over but when they rang him the next day and asked if he needed more time, he said no.

" 'Because if you give me more time I might change my mind so lock it in,' I said."

Yet it has been Hospice that has helped him more than he has helped Hospice.

"I had a smash on my bike a couple of years ago which held me back a bit.

"The prognosis wasn't very good but I was determined to get back into it."

The experience moved his focus to starting new things, leading him to dancing in front of 2000 people on August 10.

"Dancing has given me the confidence to push myself and I know my biking will benefit."

All table tickets have sold out but limited general admission tickets are still available from $35 through www.ticketmaster.co.nz or in person at the Energy Events Centre.

Four celebrity judges are tasked with deciding which of the 10 couples will take out the winning spot.

This year the judging panel includes Colin Mathura-Jeffree, Kristie Williams, Michelle Langstone and Turanga Merito.