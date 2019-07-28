Alcohol suppliers in Napier and Hastings are about to lose an hour of operation - but the new rules are not as strict as councils were originally seeking.

Currently, licensed premises in Napier and Hastings are subject to national guidelines, meaning on-licences (places in which people drink on the premises, such as bars) can open from 8am to 4am on the following day.

Off-licence establishments (where drinks are bought to be consumed off-site, such as supermarkets and bottle stores) can sell alcohol from 7am to 11pm.

From August 21, trading hours for supermarkets in Napier and Hastings are 7am-10pm, and

