The father of a well-known sportsman has passed on to his son the belief that "everlasting torture and the doom of hell" await most Christians and that Catholicism is "masked devil worship". Now, call me old-fashioned if you will, but, as a system of belief to live by, I don't find that terribly encouraging.


It sent me on a small research journey to find some of the world's more unusual systems of belief, some of which I anticipated would have more hope and encouragement as inducements to sign up.

One regional group in Vanuatu has Prince Phillip as its head.

