It may be overcast but Rotorua Lakes High School's newest principal Jon Ward sees nothing but a bright future. Sitting on a brown leather couch, his new office is clean but almost lifeless in terms of personal keepsakes, most likely due to the fact he only started on Monday. But that does not matter as Ward's optimism and passion for his students shines through every word. He speaks to Cira Olivier about his journey from the United Kingdom to New Zealand, from marketing to teaching, and the difference he hopes to make in students' lives.

Going from marketing and sales for a brewery in the United Kingdom to the new principal of Rotorua Lakes High School has been a long journey for Jon Ward.

Ward, who took over the role from the principal of 12 years Bruce Walker, had been principal at Tararua College, on the outskirts of Palmerston North, since the start of 2017.

He had every intention of being there at least three years but when his wife showed him the advertisement for the Rotorua Lakes High position he jumped at the chance.

Ward graduated as a teacher in Christchurch in 2002, but education is a far cry from how he began his professional life.

Originally from Newcastle, Ward initially dived into sales, marketing and account management working in a graduate position at Bass Brewery, the largest brewery in the UK at the time.

He moved around jobs in the industry while his wife worked for Rolls-Royce aero engines as a finance manager, but they left their good careers after the attack on New York's twin towers prompted them to explore the world.

"Like I say to my students, you've got take every opportunity and live it because you only live once," he said.

A choice between France and New Zealand was finally decided by memories of a visit to New Zealand in 1998, and the pair moved to Christchurch in 2001 where Ward trained as a teacher.

He said he had always been interested in training, even when he worked in marketing.

He stepped out of teachers' college into a maths teaching role before becoming the head of the department 18 months later.

"I'm not just gonna go anywhere and sit back in a desk and do nothing."

A self-confessed workaholic, Ward said his passion was making a difference.

Ward arrived in Rotorua on July 15 with his wife and four children, and little knowledge of the school. He knew it was the type of school he wanted to be in.

"A holistic approach to teaching, a co-ed school ... and the kids are real," he said.

"For me, school is about being that centre of community ... to actually reflect what the community needs."

Ward said challenges facing the education sector were challenges to overcome.

"What I'm here about is making sure that every student has a pathway forwards, within school and out of school.

"At the end of the day, I see every student performing their potential."

New Rotorua Lakes High School principal Jon Ward.

While his wife was keen on running and biking, Ward said mud pools, painting, drawing and the odd round of golf were more up his alley.

But he may need to hold off on the golf while his wrist recovers from five weeks in a cast after a morning coffee in Wellington ended in three broken ribs and a wrist.

Former Rotorua Lakes High School principal Bruce Walker retired at the end of the last term.

Rotorua Lakes High former principal Bruce Walker. Photo / File

In the end-of-term school newsletter, Walker said leaving was bittersweet and he looked back on his time at the school with gratitude.

"I entered a profession dedicated to assisting young people achieve their potential, to revealing or finding their better selves," the newsletter read.

"As I leave it, I am taking many happy memories."

His time would be filled with travel, reading, gardening, listening to jazz whenever he wanted and spending time with family and friends.

"In short, I plan to LIVE," it read.

Walker was unable to be reached for comment.