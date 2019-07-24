On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It may be overcast but Rotorua Lakes High School's newest principal Jon Ward sees nothing but a bright future. Sitting on a brown leather couch, his new office is clean but almost lifeless in terms of personal keepsakes, most likely due to the fact he only started on Monday. But that does not matter as Ward's optimism and passion for his students shines through every word. He speaks to Cira Olivier about his journey from the United Kingdom to New Zealand, from marketing to teaching, and the difference he hopes to make in students' lives.
Going from marketing and salesfor a brewery in the United Kingdom to the new principal of Rotorua Lakes High School has been a long journey for Jon Ward.
Ward, who took over the role from the principal of 12 years Bruce Walker, had been principal at Tararua College, on the outskirts of Palmerston North, since the start of 2017.
He had every intention of being there at least three years but when his wife showed him the advertisement for the Rotorua Lakes High position he jumped at the chance.
Ward graduated as a teacher in Christchurch in 2002, but education is a far cry from how he began his professional life.
Originally from Newcastle, Ward initially dived into sales, marketing and account management working in a graduate position at Bass Brewery, the largest brewery in the UK at the time.
He moved around jobs in the industry while his wife worked for Rolls-Royce aero engines as a finance manager, but they left their good careers after the attack on New York's twin towers prompted them to explore the world.
"Like I say to my students, you've got take every opportunity and live it because you only live once," he said.
A choice between France and New Zealand was finally decided by memories of a visit to New Zealand in 1998, and the pair moved to Christchurch in 2001 where Ward trained as a teacher.
He said he had always been interested in training, even when he worked in marketing.