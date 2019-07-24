It may be overcast but Rotorua Lakes High School's newest principal Jon Ward sees nothing but a bright future. Sitting on a brown leather couch, his new office is clean but almost lifeless in terms of personal keepsakes, most likely due to the fact he only started on Monday. But that does not matter as Ward's optimism and passion for his students shines through every word. He speaks to Cira Olivier about his journey from the United Kingdom to New Zealand, from marketing to teaching, and the difference he hopes to make in students' lives.

Going from marketing and sales

