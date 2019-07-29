There was no focus on trophies or titles as Ngāti Rongomai piled on stage and shook the crowd at the biannual Te Arawa Kapa Haka Tuarua ā Rohe at the beginning of the month.

It was pride and love for te reo Māori that drove the 39 strong group to come second place - behind Raukura - and receive first equal for both the strongest leader and te reo Māori cup.

It was the third time Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai entered the competition and wāhine leader Te Kahuraukura Te Rangi (Ngāti Rongomai) said as a small school, coming second

