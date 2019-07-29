

There was no focus on trophies or titles as Ngāti Rongomai piled on stage and shook the crowd at the biannual Te Arawa Kapa Haka Tuarua ā Rohe at the beginning of the month.

It was pride and love for te reo Māori that drove the 39 strong group to come second place - behind Raukura - and receive first equal for both the strongest leader and te reo Māori cup.

It was the third time Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai entered the competition and wāhine leader Te Kahuraukura Te Rangi (Ngāti Rongomai) said as a small school, coming second to national champions Raukura, was an amazing feeling.

"It was great to have all the practices over but I was so proud," Te Rangi said.

"This was my first time being a leader and so hearing the actual place was outstanding. I was blown away."

Growing up in te ao Māori, Te Rangi can't imagine a life without kapa haka unless it was a "very dull" world.

And while te reo Māori falls off her tongue with ease, she understands kapa haka is a vehicle for the reo to keep moving.

"It's amazing to speak te reo Māori because it has a lot of meaning and tikanga. It should be shared around the world."

She said it was a privilege to win the reo trophy but more so to come first equal with a Kura ā-iwi.

Tāne leader, Hiko o Te Rangi Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Pikiao) agrees.

He said kapa haka expanded mindset's to what Māori is and who Māori are.

"Doing kapa haka is like bread and butter.

"It is something we love to do and something we know we can do."

While he would be happy with or without the placing, Curtis said he had a feeling the group was going to achieve.

"Compared to other groups, we hadn't practised that long. Only three months.

"But there is heaps of support from the group as well, so I know I can rely on them as much as they can rely on us."

Although only a Year 11 student, Curtis walked away from the competition with the first equal title of strongest leader.

But like any good leader, he remains humble.

"I wasn't focused on the trophy I was just focused on the group," Curtis said.

"Leading the group is enough for me because being a leader overall is a privilege."

And like any good leader, he knows there is always room for improvement which the group can showcase at next years national competition.

"We need to work on our excitement by the look and the hear of it. Some of us were too excited in the singing so it got out of hand and the notes got a little lost.

"But we're still proud that the excitement was there and it wasn't boring because the kapa were ready to hit it out."

There is plenty of time to work on that, Curtis believes, but right now he is focusing on doing well at the Crossfit Games in America.

It was only recently Curtis took out the national Cross Fit competition in his age bracket so he is walking in with some confidence.

"To know I am the fittest in New Zealand is a lot for me."