Jim Adams claims there are an excess of 800 houses in and around the Rotorua area "that are being denied to the homeless and families desperately seeking homes" (Letters, July 15).

Pointing the finger at Airbnbs, he fails to mention that many of these are simply rooms with shared facilities that would not be suitable for permanent accommodation.

We have a very busy little Airbnb studio downstairs in our home, catering for tourist short stays. Please don't push the blame on to us, Mr Adams.

We are a semi-retired couple who have chosen to get off our

