A Hawke's Bay couple were among the six injured at the horrific gas explosion in the Christchurch suburb of Northwood.

The incident, at 10.14am on Friday, in Marble Court, turned one house to rubble and damaged surrounding properties.

It is understood Havelock North couple, Mike Greaney and Sharon Hart were visiting family in the home that exploded when the incident occurred.

He was transferred to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland on Saturday where there is a serious burns unit. Greaney is in a stable condition, a spokeswoman said, whereas
Hart remains at Christchurch Hospital.

A Canterbury District Health Board spokeswoman confirmed

