I built a table for the birds. So I should have put it where the birds would want it, which is some way from my house. But I didn't. I put it where I wanted it which was on the balcony just outside my kitchen window.

In other words it wasn't a gift but a bribe. I wanted the birds to come close enough for me to enjoy them. (Oddly the enjoyment isn't reciprocal. When they catch a glimpse of me on the other side of the glass they take off in terror.)

I stock the table with bread, fruit,

Related articles: