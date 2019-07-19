It is a lifestyle? Or a life sentence? Having even the smallest of lifestyle blocks can doom the unwary to a life of unruly sheep, petulant pigs, downright despicable chickens, unfortunate episode involving electric fences, and water pumps that break down on the Friday evening of long weekends. Rachel Wise tells it like it is. Mostly


I'm taking part in a health and fitness challenge.

I didn't mean to but I'm a bit of a "joiner" and when it was suggested in the office that we all do it, well, it was hard to resist.

And I have to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: