At rugby clubs, racecourses and community halls all over the country over the past few days, a quiet transformation has been taking place.

It could be one of the most significant changes to public safety laws in a generation. Our first ever firearms buyback and amnesty got off to a very busy and encouraging start.

At the time of writing this, more than 400 firearms owners had turned up to the first few public events.

They walked out the door with more than $1.2 million in payments, the first of which should be arriving in bank accounts about now. They had handed in more than 600 prohibited weapons and 700 prohibited magazines and parts.

By the end of this weekend there will have been 24 community collection events, including at our local Hawke's Bay racecourse on Sunday.

They are being held in tiny towns like Fox Glacier on the West Coast, Waipu in Northland, Ohope in Bay of Plenty, and Te Aroha in the Waikato. Larger urban centres like Dunedin and Palmerston North, the Hutt Valley and the home of our national rugby league team, Mount Smart Stadium, are also hosting the collections.

I have nothing but praise for everyone who has made this happen.

Police officers and staff have put a tremendous effort into planning and logistics for the six month amnesty. Hundreds more will be scheduled. Months of work has been invested and it has paid off.

Many gun owners who handed over firearms commented how easy the process is, how the prices are fair, and how police made the whole event go smoothly.

Police say the feedback has been very positive. They are working alongside firearms owners to help them do the right thing.

We have consistently acknowledged the vast majority of firearms owners are law-abiding. They have done nothing wrong. The law changed and now they hold prohibited weapons. This was never aimed at them.

It was designed to ensure the events of March 15 in Christchurch do not happen again. We must act to remove the most dangerous weapons from circulation.

The Government put aside more than $200m for payments and administration of the gun buyback and amnesty. We will top up that figure if required.

One of the reasons the Accident Compensation Corporation has also put aside funds for the buyback is the toll that firearms-related injuries and deaths have on our society.

We are working together to reduce this harm. Evidence from Australia shows that after their buyback and amnesty more than 20 years ago, firearms homicides fell by 42 per cent and firearms-related suicides by 57 per cent.

I encourage firearms owners to prepare beforehand using the online form. Others with firearms or parts they wish to dispose of during the amnesty can also drop them off at the collection days, no questions asked.

Information about the collection events is being regularly updated on the Police website, and people can also phone the 0800 311 311 number for more details.

Information about collection events is at: https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty



Stuart Nash is the MP for Napier and the Minister of Police