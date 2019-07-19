On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Rugby fans from far and wide are already descending on Rotorua for this weekend's Fiji and Māori All Blacks fixture. The tourist city typically sees a lull in visitor numbers in winter, so major events like the international rugby clash are considered 'invaluable'. Samantha Olley reports
Rotorua businesses are preparing for a bustling weekend in the tourist off-season thanks to tonight's Māori All Blacks clash with Fiji.
The players will take to the field at the Rotorua International Stadium, which has seating for up to 34,000.
By Thursday, Sport of Kings and Kings on Peace owners Ian and Jyl Morrisononly had one luxury apartment vacant for the night of the match.
"When the Welsh played here we were packed out with Welshmen. They had a campervan convoy, we had a hilarious time."
Ruck 'n Maul sports bar owner Henry Mitchell was expecting a full house.
"I think quite a few will come before the game for some drinks, many have already said they will and we have a big group interested."
Hennessy's Irish Bar owner Reg Hennessy was also expecting a "hugely busy" afternoon and night.
"The function room is booked out by former Māori All Blacks players from Auckland for three and a half hours, and they are having their own guest speaker."
He said when the Irish played the Māori All Blacks team in 2009, the Irish team was at his bar until the early hours.
"A couple of the players missed their connecting flights to Auckland in the morning. They needed to get to Australia for their next match."
Hennessy used to play with Fijian coach John McKee in Victoria, Australia and was hoping to catch up with him.
"I was his captain. He is a neat bloke, we have neat memories on and off the field."
He said large events in winter, like the Māori All Blacks and Fiji clash, were "invaluable" to the city and it "desperately needs" more.
"I cannot underestimate their value for the hospitality scene... We have got everything we need to host them too, including a good airport."
Rotorua Taxi Society chairman George Melrose already had Saturday night bookings by the middle of the week.
"It will be busy, I am sure of that," he said.
"Most people we get when we have events like this have hung around town in bars, then about half an hour before the game, there is a surge to go. Then after the game, they want to get straight back to town, normally."
Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard said the fact the match was later in the day meant most out of town visitors would stay the night.
"The wider city will benefit from that and most likely we will get a share."
Destination Rotorua's executive manager of visitor services, Graham Brownrigg, held a similar view.
"Not only will people come to Rotorua to attend the game, but many will make a weekend of it and eat in our restaurants, stay in accommodation, drink in our bars, shop in our supermarkets, use our petrol stations and visit the many activities and attractions on offer here."
He also said, from experience, that rugby games often attracted regional visitors who decided to come at the last minute.
"We are monitoring accommodation occupancy rates and bookings are higher than usual for this time of year. In saying that, there is still plenty of space available for those who make a last-minute decision to come."