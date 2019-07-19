Rugby fans from far and wide are already descending on Rotorua for this weekend's Fiji and Māori All Blacks fixture. The tourist city typically sees a lull in visitor numbers in winter, so major events like the international rugby clash are considered 'invaluable'. Samantha Olley reports

Rotorua businesses are preparing for a bustling weekend in the tourist off-season thanks to tonight's Māori All Blacks clash with Fiji.

The players will take to the field at the Rotorua International Stadium, which has seating for up to 34,000.

By Thursday, Sport of Kings and Kings on Peace owners Ian and Jyl Morrison only had one luxury apartment vacant for the night of the match.

All other motel rooms and apartments were booked out.

"When there's an event on like this on a weekend in winter it can still be frantic, especially being the school holidays," Jyl said.

She said more and more visitors nowadays were booking last minute, as opposed to days ahead.

Likewise, a Thermal Holiday Park spokeswoman said only dorm rooms were left, which were normally used by backpackers.

All cabins and family accommodation had been taken.

A pōwhiri was held at Tamatekapua.

She said the park was often booked out when major rugby matches were being held at the nearby Rotorua International Stadium.

"When the Welsh played here we were packed out with Welshmen. They had a campervan convoy, we had a hilarious time."

Ruck 'n Maul sports bar owner Henry Mitchell was expecting a full house.

Henry Mitchell from the Ruck 'n Maul sports bar. Photo / File

"I think quite a few will come before the game for some drinks, many have already said they will and we have a big group interested."

Hennessy's Irish Bar owner Reg Hennessy was also expecting a "hugely busy" afternoon and night.

"The function room is booked out by former Māori All Blacks players from Auckland for three and a half hours, and they are having their own guest speaker."

He said when the Irish played the Māori All Blacks team in 2009, the Irish team was at his bar until the early hours.

"A couple of the players missed their connecting flights to Auckland in the morning. They needed to get to Australia for their next match."

Hennessy used to play with Fijian coach John McKee in Victoria, Australia and was hoping to catch up with him.

Hennessy's Irish Bar publican Reg Hennessy. Photo / File

"I was his captain. He is a neat bloke, we have neat memories on and off the field."

He said large events in winter, like the Māori All Blacks and Fiji clash, were "invaluable" to the city and it "desperately needs" more.

"I cannot underestimate their value for the hospitality scene... We have got everything we need to host them too, including a good airport."

Rotorua Taxi Society chairman George Melrose already had Saturday night bookings by the middle of the week.

"It will be busy, I am sure of that," he said.

Rotorua Taxi Society chairman George Melrose. Photo / File

"Most people we get when we have events like this have hung around town in bars, then about half an hour before the game, there is a surge to go. Then after the game, they want to get straight back to town, normally."

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard said the fact the match was later in the day meant most out of town visitors would stay the night.

"The wider city will benefit from that and most likely we will get a share."

Polynesian Spa chief executive Gert Taljaard. Photo / File

Destination Rotorua's executive manager of visitor services, Graham Brownrigg, held a similar view.

"Not only will people come to Rotorua to attend the game, but many will make a weekend of it and eat in our restaurants, stay in accommodation, drink in our bars, shop in our supermarkets, use our petrol stations and visit the many activities and attractions on offer here."

Destination Rotorua's executive manager of visitor services, Graham Brownrigg. Photo / File

He also said, from experience, that rugby games often attracted regional visitors who decided to come at the last minute.

"We are monitoring accommodation occupancy rates and bookings are higher than usual for this time of year. In saying that, there is still plenty of space available for those who make a last-minute decision to come."