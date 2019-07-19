Rugby fans from far and wide are already descending on Rotorua for this weekend's Fiji and Māori All Blacks fixture. The tourist city typically sees a lull in visitor numbers in winter, so major events like the international rugby clash are considered 'invaluable'. Samantha Olley reports

Rotorua businesses are preparing for a bustling weekend in the tourist off-season thanks to tonight's Māori All Blacks clash with Fiji.

The players will take to the field at the Rotorua International Stadium, which has seating for up to 34,000.

By Thursday, Sport of Kings and Kings on Peace owners Ian and Jyl Morrison

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: