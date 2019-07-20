I am a resident of Glenholme.

My mindset changed on April last year as I watched torrential rain flood my backyard. I was lucky, it swept past my house down the driveway out to the road. Other people in my neighbourhood watched in horror as their homes flooded.

Many cities in New Zealand have aging infrastructure which will not cope with the deluges predicted for the future, courtesy of global warming.

With a new financial year starting will the council use the flooding of last April to reset its priorities? I hope so.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Once you have the word ''flooded''

World Cup

Related articles:

Air bylaw