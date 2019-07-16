Okay, so we lost the cricket.

Up against a country with a population 20 times larger than ours, there is no shame in that we did what Kiwis always do, gave it the best shot possible.

The reports I got back from my friends in Britain is that England had to fight damn hard - that is something else we are proud of - we don't get beat easy.

Throughout the world, Kiwis stand tall and proud, straight and true even in defeat.

It was one heck of a game, and we will welcome our team back like the heroes they are.

Good on yer mates, we're proud of you!

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Local elections

Local body elections are just around the corner; I can't wait.

I will be very interested to see who will be given the district's revitalisation portfolio.

The City Focus, once the heart of the CBD, has certainly lost its pulse. Why, some of the current councillors thought that by replacing, the permanent wooden seating with bean bags, would entice more people into the CBD, is beyond me.

And, I'm truly amazed that OSH has allowed this to happen; exhaust fumes, at the same level, must surely be a health hazard, wouldn't you think?

There is nothing about the concrete and cobblestone debacle that I find at all enticing. In my eyes, the city has become very fragmented as far as shopping is concerned.

It used to have a very warm, friendly feel when walking the streets in and around the CBD.

So, the newly elected councillors will have a huge challenge ahead of them, to make the CBD the focus point it once was. We have beautiful, well-tended gardens that give promise of a welcoming city...

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

