Okay, so we lost the cricket.

Up against a country with a population 20 times larger than ours, there is no shame in that we did what Kiwis always do, gave it the best shot possible.

The reports I got back from my friends in Britain is that England had to fight damn hard - that is something else we are proud of - we don't get beat easy.

Throughout the world, Kiwis stand tall and proud, straight and true even in defeat.
It was one heck of a game, and we will welcome our team back like the heroes they

