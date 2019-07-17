Another crash on State Highway 29 causes chaos, and at the same time State Highway 2 is jammed full of vehicles crawling at 9km/h, if they are lucky, and clogged up from Bethlehem as far back as the Whakamarama store.

When will this Minister of Transport and the NZTA wake up to the fact that urgency is required?

No point reducing speeds when the roads just cannot cope.

The devastating economic cost to large and small businesses; to the port; to the mums and dads who just want to get home or to work, means our quality of life is

Greens in the driving seat?

