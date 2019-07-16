Springfield residents have launched a petition in a desperate last attempt to stop the installation of a three-storey cellphone tower in their residential area.

The residents are still gathering signatures to an online and physical petition to stop its installation.

But the council said the installation was a permitted activity in the area which didn't need consultation and Spark said it was needed to fill a "digital hole" Springfield sat in.

Petition co-ordinator Nilamani Wright's concerns centred around effects on health and property values. She estimates they have about 1000 signatures.

