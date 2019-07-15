A Hawke's Bay teenager is set to lead a New Zealand youth team as they take on the best Muay Thai fighters at the IFMA Youth World Championship in September.

Ropata Lewis, 16, says that all he wants to do is to represent his country proudly and bring home the gold.

"We only have a simple goal of representing New Zealand proudly but also to win and work to bring home the gold," Lewis said.

The Napier Boys' High School student was made team captain of the NZ Black Gloves team which will be heading to Turkey to compete in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: