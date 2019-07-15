The idea of blending the Elizabethan period with Priscilla Queen of the Desert may seem unusual to many.

But a group of students from Iona College did just that - and succeeded.



The unlikely jig, combined with over the top costumes, platform heels, and show makeup, concluded their 15-minute medley of excerpts from Twelfth Night.

In a night that was dominated by tragedy, their sense of fun made the Iona girls something of a "favourite" with the audience.

By the end of it, student, Abbey Lee said one of the judges "put their pen down, sat back in her chair and got involved".

"The audience was clapping and smiling, and laughing with us, which was nice to see because it gave us the confidence to keep going, rather than stop and not be as out there as we possibly could."

It was the fourth consecutive year students from the college were selected to represent Hawke's Bay at the Sheilah Winn University of Otago National Youth Shakespeare Festival in Wellington.

Following in the footsteps of her sister Kelci, an award-winner at the national festival two years ago, Lily Alderton-Armstrong joined forces with Abbey Lee, Alex Inglis and siblings Lucy and Tamzin Brown, where they were up against 47 other schools from all over New Zealand.

Iona College student, Lucy Brown was awarded the Outstanding Individual in a Comic Role by the judges, for her flamboyant portrayal of Malvolio. Photo / Supplied

The year 11 and 12 students, who have important examinations ahead, spent four months rehearsing, and the costume and makeup preparation took two hours for each performance.

Lucy Brown was later awarded the Outstanding Individual in a Comic Role by the judges, for her flamboyant portrayal of Malvolio.

This year's group were inspired and directed by the Iona College Drama teacher, Ruby Masom, and former director of performing arts, Lisa-Jane Easter, who both acknowledged the hard work and commitment of the girls.

They were also supported by students Shallan Keighley and Alaina Howlett who attended the festival as crew.

Iona College principal Helen Armstrong commented: "The festival is an amazing opportunity for students across New Zealand to develop their skills and showcase their talents.

"The standard is of an extremely high calibre, and Iona College was delighted to be chosen to represent Hawke's Bay at the national event.

Abbey Lee (left) and Tamzin Brown. Photo / Supplied

Armstrong said their performance was vibrant, full of energy and fun, and the quality of the delivery reflected the dedication they have shown in developing and perfecting the piece.

"We are extremely proud of how they have balanced their rehearsals with their studies and other commitments, and we know they could not have done this without the amazing support of their teachers, Ms Masom and Mrs Easter."

Iona's commitment to retaining Shakespeare as an essential co-curricular component begins in the cradle; each year a group of intermediate-age girls perform Shakespeare in The Dell at the College.

This youthful introduction to the Bard doubtless inspires those performers who go on to achieve at both the regional and national levels of the Sheila Winn Festival.

This year's group were particularly inspired, as regional judge Cameron Jones said: "you girls really understand what this Shakespeare play is all about – fun!"