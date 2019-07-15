The idea of blending the Elizabethan period with Priscilla Queen of the Desert may seem unusual to many.

But a group of students from Iona College did just that - and succeeded.

The unlikely jig, combined with over the top costumes, platform heels, and show makeup, concluded their 15-minute medley of excerpts from Twelfth Night.

In a night that was dominated by tragedy, their sense of fun made the Iona girls something of a "favourite" with the audience.

By the end of it, student, Abbey Lee said one of the judges "put their pen down, sat back in her chair

