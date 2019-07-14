Regarding the Whittaker Rd development plan (News, July 11), listen to the residents/ratepayers who live in the area first. I wouldn't want this development in my street, never to know who your neighbours are.

Many Rotorua families are unable to afford the rents in their home town and yet it's okay to provide beds for people who will never live here.

This development, in my view, will do nothing for the homeless in Rotorua.

Richard Mills

Glenholme

Help the homeless

So, we have 100 Airbnbs in Rotorua, how wonderful! That is for a large part of the year there are 100 empty houses in a community that has people living in cars, tents, and shop doorways.

We also have a council that professes to have the best interests of our citizens at heart. Many states in the United States and in many other countries - some in Europe - have new laws that make it a legal requirement for governments and councils to house the homeless; it is high time we took our responsibility seriously here.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

