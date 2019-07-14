Regarding the Whittaker Rd development plan (News, July 11), listen to the residents/ratepayers who live in the area first. I wouldn't want this development in my street, never to know who your neighbours are.

Many Rotorua families are unable to afford the rents in their home town and yet it's okay to provide beds for people who will never live here.

This development, in my view, will do nothing for the homeless in Rotorua.

Richard Mills
Glenholme

Help the homeless

So, we have 100 Airbnbs in Rotorua, how wonderful! That is for a large part of the year there are

