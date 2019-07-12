Hundreds of young rugby league players were in Rotorua this week for the North Island Districts Tournament. The tournament attracted 23 teams and included under-13, under-15 and under-17 divisions. The under-15 and under-17 grades also included girls' tournaments and with twice the number of girls' teams as the previous year, it is the fastest growing area of the game. The launch of the Women's NRL last year ensured there is a clear pathway for young women in the sport. Warriors Women's head coach and NZRL development/wellbeing manager Luisa Avaiki was at the tournament and loved seeing so many girls involved.

