By Moerangi Vercoe

You've probably heard of the "monster rats" plaguing various urban centres around Aotearoa, and we're no exception here in Rotorua. Within one week, at Rotorua Canopy Tours, we caught more than 160 rats and mice in a section of forest we set up with traps just outside of the city.

The thought of 160 rodents swarming around isn't a pleasant one, and aside from causing damage to properties and infrastructure, and posing health risks, rats cause serious harm to our native species. Rats are well known for attacking native birds and eating their chicks and eggs.

