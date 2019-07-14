By Jill Nicholas

Irihapeti (Iri) Edwards was conceived when her mum was 14, she was raised by her great grandmother, she's been a recent youth ambassador to Colombia.

If all that has a familiar ring to it it's because it's exactly what appeared on this page when Our People profiled Iri's mum, ace poker player Renae Baker, a month ago.

It was this glimpse Renae gave us into the life of Iri, now 20, that fired our need to know more, much more, about this uber impressive high achiever.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Already there's an update.

A fortnight ago she was named a

Related articles: