Rotorua drownings are at the highest they have been in the last five years according to new figures.

The four people who drowned in Rotorua add to a total of 18 deaths in the past decade.

Water Safety NZ released its annual drowning report this week which showed 10 people drowned in the Bay of Plenty, the second-highest number in the country, and 16 people were hospitalised.

Four of these people died in Rotorua, three in the Western Bay, two in Tauranga and one in Whakatāne.

It was the highest for Rotorua in five years with three in 2017 and

