We live in a changing world in which even icons change. I know this because there has been another study.

Yes, another study! This one was closer to home; conducted by Auckland University of Technology, its target of study was the changing face of Kiwiana.

You're probably like me in that your first thoughts are of Buzzy Bees, Jandals, All Blacks and hokey pokey ice cream. Perhaps we could add kiwifruit, the corner dairy and fish and chips on the beach. Gumboots, Swanndris, sheepdogs, kiwi and pavlova? Marmite? Pikelets? Edmonds baking powder?

Oh, they're flooding back now: L&P, paua, pohutukawa,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: