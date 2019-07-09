COMMENT:

Last week I asked readers for ideas about solutions to pollution.

Thanks to those who responded. There were some great ideas including one from a readers who said, "It is unfortunate that we have seen two PM10 breaches this winter already in Hawke's Bay. These are dangerous levels that will negatively impact children, older people and people with pre-existing health conditions."

They said that "dangerous pollutants are a function of burning wet wood." I have heard this before.

The reader reckons that the strategy of implementing compliant wood burners only is wrong. They said burning compliant dry wood needs

