Having returned from the World Rafting Championships in Australia with an impressive haul of medals, you wouldn't blame Rotorua's Kyra Mita for taking a break.

That was not the case.

At the World Rafting Championships in May, the 17-year-old Rotorua Lakes High School student and her teammates competed in the under-23 division and claimed bronze in the sprint, silver in head-to-head, fourth in slalom - after losing a couple of paddlers overboard - and gold in the downriver discipline. They finished second overall behind Indonesia and ahead of the Australian under-19 team in third.

When she got home in May

