Understatement of the year goes to the chap I heard at the supermarket last week when the monsoon came to town.

"It's a touch damp out there," he remarked to another chap who had clearly arrived to pick up a few essentials without wearing a raincoat.

The dash from his car to the entrance was snorkel material.

"A few spots of rain," he laughed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Which is all you can do when you too decided to leave the coat and the brolly at home because it was only a few light drops coming down ... then.

But now, at the checkout,

Related articles: