Another exhilarating year of Baywide women's rugby is coming to a close but this is where the action really starts. This year saw new teams enter the competition and thrive while other more established teams announced themselves as title contenders. This weekend, in the semifinals, Whakarewarewa host defending champions Rangataua and last year's runners-up Rangiuru, who finished top of the table, host Waimana. Tensions will be high as we enter the knockout stages where there are no second chances – if you lose, your season is over. Sports reporter David Beck spoke to the teams involved.

It's business time for

Related articles:

Baywide Premier Women - Semifinal Draw