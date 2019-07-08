In regards to Gary Muir's thoughts on electric cars (Letters, July 5), my brother-in-law, who lives in Tauranga, purchased a new Renault EV a few months ago. He shopped online and found a dealer there which was the cheapest in New Zealand.

However, they do not service EVs, and since his car has just come up for a service, the nearest place he could find online was in Auckland.

I shopped around also for him and no one in Rotorua services them, and no one could help me, but I managed to find a new Renault dealer in Katikati for

Changing name won't solve the problem

Related articles: