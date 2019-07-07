With Te Puna and Tauranga Sports sitting first and second on the table respectively going into their matchup at the Tauranga Domain on Saturday, many were expecting a close game.

However, that was far from the way things panned out as Te Puna produced one of their best performances of the season to win 58-12 and announce themselves as the team to beat going into the semifinals.

Both sides were far enough ahead at the top of the table to have home semifinals secured regardless of the result but Te Puna's win means they finish the round robin on top

