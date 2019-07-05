Heading into the school holidays there's lots to keep families entertained at MTG Hawke's Bay.

On Monday One Heart was launched in our foyer. The community is invited to create a flower (materials and instructions provided) and help make our heart bloom.

Over the course of July this large heart will become completely covered in flowers. The brainchild of Laura Jeffares and Sally Crown, this installation celebrates the museum's place as the cultural heart of the community.

This project is the third in a series of floral-based public artworks (flower bombs) created by the duo. The first was a floral photo-booth that appeared, seemingly overnight, in Emerson St and the second was on the viewing platform which was covered in foraged foliage. We hope you'll come in, make a flower and take a photo to share with family and friends or post it on social media.

Advertisement

For more family fun Screenies, the children's film festival, is back in the Century Theatre.

Starting on Wednesday, July 10 there's an array of wonderful options to choose from so there should be at least one, if not several, to suit every child's taste.

With the wintry weather upon us it's a great way to keep warm and dry while treating yourself and your children or mokopuna to a great film. Hopefully we're building a new generation of film lovers and future film festival goers.

The museum's school holiday programmes are on again and there's a range of different themes and options to choose from.

Due to popular demand we continue to offer a computer and design based programme, this time learning how to develop a 3D computer model. We also have programmes on songwriting, the creative craft of batik, and a look at the history of toys and games.

Our hugely popular activity trail continues with a new search for the school holidays. Our galleries feature things for children to do such as block puzzles, tukutuku weaving panels and a Deco dress-up spot including a backdrop for great photos, etc.

Laura Vodanovich.

The Drop-in Zone will be operating when there are no school holiday programmes on and will feature some new activities, rock monsters and wool monsters to make, which fits in beautifully with the Screenies film festival.

In our shop there are lots of things for children including a range of great children's story books, te reo Māori card games, toys, a number of great activities to bring out the budding artist and creative side, plus much more.

The museum is here for the community to enjoy and we love welcoming families in. Whether you want to discovery history, learn local stories, watch a movie, make a flower, do some shopping – or do it all – we'd love to see you soon.

*Laura Vodanovich is MTG Director



WHAT'S ON

Fools & Dreamers – FREE Short Film + Q&A. MTG Century Theatre, Sunday 7 July at 5pm. SOLD OUT

School Holiday Programme – 3D Design Time! Come and join other creative minds and discover how to develop a 3D computer model in this hands-on design workshop. Monday 8 July, 10am – 12.30pm, Ages 8+. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

School Holiday Programme – Batik Bags. Come and learn about this traditional form of fabric decoration and see some ancient batik pieces from our museum collection. Tuesday 9 July 10am-11.30am, Ages 8-13. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

Guided Walk & Talk. Join one of our Curators for a lunch time walk discussing highlights of Napier City's public art works. Wednesday 10 July 12-1pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event – koha appreciated.

Exhibition Talk. Join Curator Māori - Te Hira Henderson as he shares diverse stories of local Iwi Ngati Kahungunu and their enduring connection to the land through the Tēnei Tonu exhibition. Thursday 11 July12-1pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event – koha appreciated.

Screenies Children's International Film Festival. Now in its fourth year Screenies 2019 features a programme of award-winning international feature films being premiered on the big screen plus workshops and New Zealand content made for kids, kicking off with a special launch event for movie lovers of all ages. MTG Century Theatre, Thursday 11 July – Saturday 13 July. Full programme and tickets available through screenies.nz

School Holiday Programme – Toys & Games. Bring in your own loved toy from home and share stories and discussions about toys and get a close look at pastime children's treasures in the museum collection. Thursday 11 July 10.30am – 12.00pm. Ages 5-8. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

School Holiday Programme – Songwriting with session tutor Pereri King. Come and learn about the origins of music as well as traditional and contemporary elements of songwriting. Thursday 18 July 10am – 11.30am. Ages 13-16. Tickets available through Eventfinda.