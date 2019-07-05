Heading into the school holidays there's lots to keep families entertained at MTG Hawke's Bay.

On Monday One Heart was launched in our foyer. The community is invited to create a flower (materials and instructions provided) and help make our heart bloom.

Over the course of July this large heart will become completely covered in flowers. The brainchild of Laura Jeffares and Sally Crown, this installation celebrates the museum's place as the cultural heart of the community.

This project is the third in a series of floral-based public artworks (flower bombs) created by the duo. The first was a floral

