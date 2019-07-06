A DOG'S LIFE

Have you ever felt so strongly about some matter that you have gone out to march in the streets, that you have linked arms with others of like mind and advanced on the riot police with their black uniforms and their instruments of oppression and even though you have gone unarmed you have not backed down because you are clad in the armour of a just cause? If so, I envy you. I never have.

There must be a thrill to it, to share a mind with thousands of others, millions of others even, and to take on authority in

Related articles: