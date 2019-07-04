

A retired builder is devastated after having his ute broken into while he was volunteering his time at Napier's local Menz Shed.

John Purser was working inside the building on Latham St between 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, his vehicle was parked outside being completely "stripped out".

"I had packed up my gear and loaded it into my ute and went back inside to finish some things off and have a coffee with the guys, and then I went outside to see my windows smashed in and all of my tools and equipment stolen," Purser said.

"There must have been more than one person though because they really had a go at it with drawers all pulled out and everything searched through."

He estimates there was $2000 to $3000 worth of tools and equipment stolen.

"Just saying I'm really p***** off is an understatement because we do a lot of things for the community and to turn around and see that happen to us is horrible."

The theft has been reported to police, who are investigating.

In May there were more than 40 thefts from vehicles in two weeks in Napier.

Detective Sergeant Glenn Restieaux said although several break-ins had been reported recently the number was starting to decline.

"I don't have the exact numbers of how many there were over the last month but we have managed to arrest an individual involved in multiple break-ins which has seen fewer over the last week."

Menz Shed is a charitable organisation that brings men, mainly retired, together to socialise and learn new skills, as well as working with the community to help people with small projects - all at no cost.

John Purser has been volunteering at the Napier Menz Shed for a little over two and a half years. He retired from building after a heart attack. Photo / Warren Buckland

They have 133 official sheds with four of those in Hawke's Bay.

Purser has been volunteering at the Napier shed for a little over two and a half years after he retired from building following a heart attack.

"For myself I'm a retired builder. I had a massive heart attack and can't work anymore but I come down here to help people out and make anything from assembling flat packs for someone to repairing people's furniture."

The shed also does a lot of work with the special needs community with five regular volunteers helping out wherever they can.

Purser said they expect little for the work they do - maybe the odd packet of biscuits to go with their coffees.

Purser said his tools were insured, but he remained concerned at the seemingly high number of break-ins in Hawke's Bay recently.

"Just over the last couple of months there have been a few places around the area here that have had cars broken into and it's just disappointing to see it happen."