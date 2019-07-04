A retired builder is devastated after having his ute broken into while he was volunteering his time at Napier's local Menz Shed.

John Purser was working inside the building on Latham St between 11am and 12.30pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, his vehicle was parked outside being completely "stripped out".

"I had packed up my gear and loaded it into my ute and went back inside to finish some things off and have a coffee with the guys, and then I went outside to see my windows smashed in and all of my tools and equipment stolen," Purser said.

"There must have

