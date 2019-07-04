Jim Adams (Letters, June 4) asks "has anyone given serious thought to the future with electric vehicles".

Hydrogen is a way off yet. Fact: most of New Zealand's power is renewable through hydro.

We have solar power and reduced our power consumption from the grid by 50 per cent.

My wife drives 180km return each day to work three days a week. The saving on a diesel Nissan Qashqai changeover to a Nissan Leaf with a range of 280k is $9000 a year in fuel and RUC costs. The crucial plus is no pollution from the Nissan Leaf.

