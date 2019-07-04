Jim Adams (Letters, June 4) asks "has anyone given serious thought to the future with electric vehicles".

Hydrogen is a way off yet. Fact: most of New Zealand's power is renewable through hydro.

We have solar power and reduced our power consumption from the grid by 50 per cent.

My wife drives 180km return each day to work three days a week. The saving on a diesel Nissan Qashqai changeover to a Nissan Leaf with a range of 280k is $9000 a year in fuel and RUC costs. The crucial plus is no pollution from the Nissan Leaf.

Advertisement

It's a no brainer.

It's not about the future of electric vehicles its about the future of our planet. Unless steps are taken to do as we have (and anyone else could) our mokopuna and ongoing whanau may not have a planet to live in. (Abridged)

Tony Lipanovic

Rainbow Trout Lodge



Electric cars

Regarding electric cars (Letters, June 4), you can buy a perfectly good second-hand electric car for $20,000.

I have an electric car, so I talk from experience when I say they are so cheap to run and maintain that there is no comparison to a petrol car at all.

The extra electricity you use to charge them is negligible. Sure if you go on a long trip it takes a bit of planning, or you go and hire a gas guzzler with the money you have saved. It's the same old story nobody likes change.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz