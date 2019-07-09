On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Valocity director of valuation innovation JamesWilson said the five top suburbs saw a surge in activity among first-home buyers, who appeared to be to be drawn to them due to their relative affordability when compared to more central suburbs.
He said property investors were also snapping up properties in the area due to strong rental returns, despite the current market conditions.
Mamaku Residents and Ratepayers Group chairwoman Wendy Roe said the suburb was both a good suburb for first-home buyers and established homeowners.
"Mamaku is a good place to bring up children - there is a decent school and a good community here."
She had noticed more people building in the area with subdivision work under way.
She said it was rural while being accessible to town and had a bus route starting soon.