Perched just on the outskirts of Rotorua, Mamaku has emerged as the city's best-performing suburb for property value increases over the last year, new data has revealed.

OneRoof data for the year ended June 30 showed Mamaku was the best-performing suburb, which held a $590,000 average house price, a 21 per cent increase on last year.

Fordlands was the second highest suburb, with the average house price increasing by 18 per cent to $230,000.

Ngongotahā, Utuhina and Western Heights came in next, with average property prices increasing by 16 per cent in each suburb.

Valocity director of valuation innovation James

