English is a living, evolving language. It's difficult but we can accept that fact on the one hand and shudder at the results on the other. The choice is ours.


This week I read that an Australian-based German academic, Martin Schweinberger, has completed the biggest ever study of New Zealanders' use of the word "eh".

That's really mixing it up culturally, eh? Perhaps a more appropriate topic would have been the cooking of German sausages on Australian barbecues.

I was pleased to see that the article's writer dismissed the alternative spellings, "ay", "aye" and "ae". I would say the word

