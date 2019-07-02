On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A Taupo couple who love animals were devastated to find a mortally wounded wild rabbit caught in an antique gin trap last Saturday morning.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she would often see little rabbits in her Acacia Bay garden. As she reached for her camera on Saturday morning to photograph one, shock set in as she realised it was caught in a trap and injured.
"I had seen the trap and the chain. The poor thing ran for the hedge. I ran through the hedge and put it in a box.I took it to my husband who put it out of its misery."
Unable to open the spring-operated jaws that were clamped on to the rabbit's leg, its foot and knee still remain in the trap.
The woman estimated the rabbit had been caught in the trap for a whole day and a night.
A spokesperson for the Ministry for Primary Industries says The Animal Welfare Act 1999 restricts the use of gin traps.
The Acacia Bay residents think the trap in question probably falls within the allowed size for double-coil traps but should not have been used in a residential area.
"The Animal Welfare (Leg Hold Traps) Order 2007 prohibits leg-hold traps to be used within 150 metres of any dwelling without the occupier's permission, or in an area where there is a risk of catching a pet animal."
The Ministry for Primary Industries also said people who set gin traps had to check them daily within 12 hours of sunrise or face possible cruelty charges if an animal was caught and they failed to deal with it in a humane way.