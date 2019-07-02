Where are the monarchs? That's the question being asked by a woman who once tagged a butterfly that undertook the longest-recorded flight of a monarch in New Zealand. Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender editor Laurilee McMichael meets butterfly enthusiast Jean Stanley.

Monarch butterflies are mysterious creatures and there's very little known about them in New Zealand.

However it's thought they can fly long distances and Pukawa, at the southern end of Lake Taupo, has the distinction of being the starting point for the longest-recorded flight of a monarch butterfly in New Zealand.

The butterfly in question was tagged in 2008 by

