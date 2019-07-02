The article by Cira Olivier (News, June 28) made me weep - not often that happens. I have become quite hard over the years.

Twice in my life, I have slept on the streets - courtesy of newspaper editors who wanted to see what it was like - at my expense.

I can assure anyone who has not done so, it is hard, cruel and unbelievably soul destroying.

The following day I had a warm bed to crawl into, my fellow street dwellers did not. The sheer terror of knowing you have no roof over your head, no toilet handy, no hot drink or food, no future - is enough to drive anyone to end it all.

Advertisement

Just that fact - no future - is enough to make you wonder why you go on, it takes the kind of courage few have; it is little wonder that they turn to drugs and alcohol, anything to relieve the thought of a life with no future.

How in the name of all that's holy can we turn a blind eye to it?

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Tauranga could learn from Rotorua

An excellent article on the comparison between Tauranga and Rotorua (News, June 29) and one other major difference is in the roading area.

Virtually no pedestrian crossings, being similar to Taupo, not much yellow painted on the roads, unlike Tauranga where it is everywhere and relatively few traffic lights.

Maybe we should contract the Rotorua Council transport Division to attend to Tauranga's growing roading issues?

Mike Baker

Tauranga

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz