The article by Cira Olivier (News, June 28) made me weep - not often that happens. I have become quite hard over the years.

Twice in my life, I have slept on the streets - courtesy of newspaper editors who wanted to see what it was like - at my expense.

I can assure anyone who has not done so, it is hard, cruel and unbelievably soul destroying.

The following day I had a warm bed to crawl into, my fellow street dwellers did not. The sheer terror of knowing you have no roof over your head, no toilet handy,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tauranga could learn from Rotorua

Related articles: