Such a shame for Whitinga Harris and his family (News, June 24).

$100,000 to try to save a life is a far more worthy cause than fundraising for someone who "chooses" to publicly condemn members of society and then expects people to help him pay for the repercussions caused by his choices.

Whitinga had no choice when he found out he had cancer.

I don't mind my thoughts being published as just like Israel Folau I do believe in freedom of speech.

Where we differ is that I believe the speaker must accept the consequences arising from

