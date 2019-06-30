Such a shame for Whitinga Harris and his family (News, June 24).

$100,000 to try to save a life is a far more worthy cause than fundraising for someone who "chooses" to publicly condemn members of society and then expects people to help him pay for the repercussions caused by his choices.

Whitinga had no choice when he found out he had cancer.

I don't mind my thoughts being published as just like Israel Folau I do believe in freedom of speech.

Where we differ is that I believe the speaker must accept the consequences arising from his applying this right to freedom of speech and not expect funds to be raised by others to combat the repercussions.

It just seems so wrong when there are far more deserving causes like Whitinga Harris.

The amount the Harris needed was a drop in the ocean compared to the amount gushing in for Israel Folau, yet that money could have saved a life.

I would have thought that no matter what your religion or beliefs are, charities by definition, are created to help those in need, those who are sick or have suffered in a disaster, or have really fallen on hard times – not to assist those who already have amassed a fortune but choose to voice homophobic views that incite hate.

I thought God was Love.

Jackie Graves

Churchill



Incompetent drivers behind the wheel

Almost every morning we read of a crash or two on Rotorua's roads but there are many more incidents we do not hear about.

For example on Sunday June 16 in the course of a Vintage Car Club run, we encountered a tow truck dragging an overturned car out of a stream next to a one-way bridge in the Ngakuru area. Anyone hurt? How did it end up there? We also saw in that area a lot of tyre rubber on the roads due to probable intentional traction loss.

The next evening we first encountered in suburban Rotorua two dark cars with no lights, one being driven rather fast (accidents waiting to happen) and later, at the Old Taupo Rd and Malfroy Rd lights, two battered cars which had obviously collided. Any injuries?

Almost every time we drive we see an incident of some sort due to poor judgment, failure to give way, lack of driving skills, or aggression.

There are obviously a lot of incompetent people with or without licences to drive behind the wheel.

And my wife saw blatant disregard of traffic lights at the Old Taupo/Malfroy intersection on her way east.

The right turn light showed green but a wide-load pilot vehicle, light flashing on its cab roof, went through the intersection heading north, followed by the wide load truck itself, and the following flashing-light utility.

A permanent camera mounted at that intersection would show its large numbers of red light runners.

(Abridged)

Ronald Mayes

Rotorua

