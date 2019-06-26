What has happened to cricket in Rotorua?

Not the junior set up, which is very good, but the state of the senior cricket and the Rotorua Cricket Association.

Smallbone Park used to get Northern District games and all sorts of overseas invitation teams playing there.

A very good friend of mine, the late Roy Johnson, was the groundsman and did the wicket etc and he also did Kuirau Park.

Roy lived on site from the late 1960s to maybe the mid 1970s.

In those days the council had a nursery, which is now the hockey complex, right behind his house.

Since those days nothing has been done really, the park and the pavilion are still the same. It seems to me the council and the cricket lot have just stood still for 45 years and done nothing.

Now the Mount and Tauranga have gone ahead in leaps and bounds and as usual, in every sport, we are on the bottom of the heap.

I blame the council. Smallbone Park could have been a big money spinner with a bit of work done.

Clive Phillips

Rotorua



Climate emergency

Bay of Plenty Regional Council is considering declaring a climate emergency, along with other councils throughout NZ (News, June 23 ).

What does this mean?

I hope it means councils will be obligated to put global warming front and centre of all decision making.

So that ratepayer money is spent with big-picture and future benefits in mind.

Underground services, which at present cannot cope with flooding (for example), given priority instead of unused CBD cycleways, giant sculptures etc.

This isn't about old people like myself, this is about giving our grandchildren the same quality of life we were privileged to have.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

