The assertion (Letters, June 13) that the council is not investing in infrastructure is completely erroneous, as is the view that the council is "rushing" to sign contracts and start projects ahead of the elections.

The Long Term Plan includes significant investment in core infrastructure.

A total capital spend of $486.5 million across the Long Term Plan is a mix of renewals (replacements) and creating new assets and includes nearly $39 million investment into stormwater and drainage, over $145 million for wastewater systems, over $94 million for roading and footpaths and $47.3 million for water supply expansion,

