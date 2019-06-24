The assertion (Letters, June 13) that the council is not investing in infrastructure is completely erroneous, as is the view that the council is "rushing" to sign contracts and start projects ahead of the elections.

The Long Term Plan includes significant investment in core infrastructure.

A total capital spend of $486.5 million across the Long Term Plan is a mix of renewals (replacements) and creating new assets and includes nearly $39 million investment into stormwater and drainage, over $145 million for wastewater systems, over $94 million for roading and footpaths and $47.3 million for water supply expansion, enhancements and renewals.

Nearly 80 per cent of increased borrowing across the 10 year Long Term Plan is investment in infrastructure like stormwater and drainage, wastewater, water supply and roading.

Advertisement

Projects like Kuirau Park, the Aquatic Centre, forest facilities, Rotorua Museum, Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre and the Lakefront development account for 21 per cent combined.

Improvement in these facilities is important both for our community and to further position Rotorua for the future, and these projects are being delivered in collaboration with partners and funders.

The council's work programme is what we set out in the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan and work that is being tendered, contracted and started now follows months of planning and process.

It is a shame your writer also cannot see the forest facilities benefits all forest users. I'm sure the thousands of forest walkers, runners, bikers, horse riders, families, visitors, event organisers and participants understand and appreciate this.

These are the facts, as opposed to the misinformation some want you to believe.

Steve Chadwick

Rotorua mayor



Refreshing view on Govt criticism



It was refreshing to read Bryan Gould's comment (Opinion, June 17 ) concerning the continuous criticism of the current Government and their apparent inability to wave a wand and make all the ills of the country go away instantly.



A positive and constructive opposition party would be a good start to redress the lack of action, in many areas, when they were in power.



Joy Maskell

Lynmore



Change is needed

In reply to Ryan Gray's letter: (Letters, June 18 ) dear Ryan, please walk around the city you "hope" to represent in the forthcoming elections.

Walk around and talk to some of the traders, and, while you are at it count the empty shops and talk to some of the disgruntled shoppers who have now to park in the mall and walk into town because of the awful parking system.

While you are at it, work out just how much the rates have risen in the past few years and look at how little we have to offer tourists as a result.

The theatre closed for years, the museum also closed, the awful Eat Streat place, the lack of and the cost of parking.

If ever a city needed a change of council it is surely this one. (Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz