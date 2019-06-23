Your correspondent, Brenda Green (Letters, June 15) poses an interesting solution to the plight of a family of seven living in a tent in Edgecombe. She believes they should either move into separate houses, or the children should be taken into care.

In an ideal world, social housing would be available for such a family.

However, as a result of Housing NZ stock being sold or degraded during the recent nine years of the National Party's tenure, waiting lists for social housing are incredibly high.

Moreover, as a result of the most critical housing shortage

Introducing 'fluid' athletes

Related articles: