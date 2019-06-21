COMMENT:

In 2001, the Māori Language Commission, Taurawhiri i te Reo, moved to reclaim Matariki, Aotearoa Pacific New Year, as a tool and focus for the purpose of Māori language regeneration and normalisation.

Since then, Matariki celebrations have become common throughout the country.

Matariki is found low on the horizon in the north east of the sky toward the end of May and into the month of June.

It's an open cluster of stars in excess of 3000 best known as the Pleiades, or the Seven Sisters, these names originating from the ancient Greek.

The Pleiades were the seven daughters of a

