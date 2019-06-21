For the past five weeks, a small navy ship has been doing vital training off the coast of Napier.

On face value, the survey motor boat Adventure doesn't look as impressive as the likes of the larger HMNZS Canterbury.

But it, and the team of hydrographers on board, are just what Hawke's Bay needs if a cyclone or earthquake were to hit.

They're responsible for ensuring it's safe for larger ships to bring in crucial supplies in the event of an emergency, when the seafloor is likely to have changed around it.

Opening ports and airports are a priority in