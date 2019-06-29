For the past seven years, the days surrounding June 15 have been tough for Keri and Ryan Topperwien.

This year was no exception but for a text message giving the Whakatāne couple a glimmer of excitement for the months ahead.

On June 15, 2012, the Topperwiens' oldest child, Chace, lost his battle against the acute myeloid leukaemia he had been diagnosed with just before his 2nd birthday. He was 3 years old when he died.

In the months following their loss and in the memory of Chace and his valiant fight, the Topperwiens set up the Dream Chaser Foundation using

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: