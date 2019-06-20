In last month's Budget the Government announced an offer to pay $150 a year for every child in decile 1 to 7 schools, if they agreed to stop asking for parental donations. Decile 8 to 10 schools, including many in the Bay of Plenty, say that's not fair. Samantha Olley reports.

High decile schools across the Bay of Plenty have called the Government's proposed donation changes "a real kick in the guts" and "a massive slap in the face".

They're among dozens of decile 8 to 10 schools across the country criticising the Education (School Donations) Amendment Bill in submissions

