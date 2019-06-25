The average life expectancy of Māori in the Lakes District Health Board area is seven to eight years less than non-Māori.

Fifty per cent of patients admitted to the Lakes DHB's hospitals for respiratory conditions, abdominal pain or cellulitis are Māori, despite being only 32 per cent of the area population.

But a new memorandum of understanding and pharmacy strategic plan are just some of the new tools aiming to change those statistics.

This month, the memorandum was signed at Te Papaiouru Marae, between iwi and the Midland district health boards including the Bay of Plenty, Lakes, Hauora Tairāwhiti, Taranaki

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: